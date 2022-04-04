 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Past Synergy update for 4 April 2022

It's here!

Share · View all patches · Build 8485303 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game is now published!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.