Patch 1.05

Peace in,
Here's another quickie patch, this one finally (hopefully) solves the floating light paths issue as well as a couple of other things. More patches to come as new issues are brought to my attention.
- In "Isolation Cube" in the Vivarium, the light path for the button should no longer be floating
- Colliders for both extending bridges have been raised, to prevent jumping over the door
- Completing the game under 3 hours while using auto-complete will no longer trigger the speedrun achievement
- Repaired the look of the back button in the "Player choices" menu
Everyone have a great weekend! ^_^
Changed files in this update