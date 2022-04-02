 Skip to content

Aethernaut update for 2 April 2022

Patch 1.05

Patch 1.05

Build 8485287

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Peace in,

Here's another quickie patch, this one finally (hopefully) solves the floating light paths issue as well as a couple of other things. More patches to come as new issues are brought to my attention.

  • In "Isolation Cube" in the Vivarium, the light path for the button should no longer be floating
  • Colliders for both extending bridges have been raised, to prevent jumping over the door
  • Completing the game under 3 hours while using auto-complete will no longer trigger the speedrun achievement
  • Repaired the look of the back button in the "Player choices" menu

Everyone have a great weekend! ^_^

