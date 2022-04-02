Update v0.5.7

A few more fixes and balance updates
Balance:
- Greatly reduced evaporation rates of clay pot & jug, but also reduced their rain collection rates as well
- Slightly reduced amount of infection of all creatures, with a greater drop for rabbits so they still remain a viable meat source a few days into the game
Fixes:
- Fixed issue around not being able to use the "z" key for input mapping
- Prevented ability to swap an item in your inventory into a clay mold slot after the bronze is done hardening
- Fixed empty condition bar and wrong storage bar color when dragging items
- Smelting down worn bronze blades no longer preserves the condition in the resulting molten bronze, allowing you to properly re-smelt a new blade up to 70% condition
- Fixed rabbit snare from being able to "trap" dead rabbits, this resolves the "trapped creature" label for snares with seemingly no trapped creatures inside and no way to remove the status
Other changes:
- Lying down on the ground is prevented if you are standing over water
- Player actions menu now moved to the center of the screen
Changed files in this update