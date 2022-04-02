Update April 1, 2022

A new game update is available to Mad Streets! This update includes some fixes and additions:
-
Added the ability to access settings on the pause screen during gameplay
-
Added camera distance options to the settings menu
-
Added time speed options to the settings menu
-
Added camera tracking options to the settings menu
-
When moving off a ledge, fighters will now ragdoll when slightly falling instead of immediately
-
Fixed a critical bug that was causing fighters to launch high into the air for non-English computers
Changed files in this update