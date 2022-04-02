 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Mad Streets update for 2 April 2022

Update April 1, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8484699 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new game update is available to Mad Streets! This update includes some fixes and additions:

  • Added the ability to access settings on the pause screen during gameplay

  • Added camera distance options to the settings menu

  • Added time speed options to the settings menu

  • Added camera tracking options to the settings menu

  • When moving off a ledge, fighters will now ragdoll when slightly falling instead of immediately

  • Fixed a critical bug that was causing fighters to launch high into the air for non-English computers

Changed files in this update

Mad Streets Content Depot 1282761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.