Quick hotfix:
- Fixed a layering issue on the Office Computer where Tic-Tac-Toe would layer incorrectly over other apps and block the button to close the Apps.
- Minor text/graphics clarifications
- Minor changes to Mom Level 1 tutorial for clarification
- "Pure"/"Corrupt" choice page is much more informative now. It shows your Current Corruption Level and the Final Level 9 Perk options are, so you know what you're going for.
- Added a photo of "You and Mom" in your office.
Changed files in this update