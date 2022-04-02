 Skip to content

Animation Studio Manager update for 2 April 2022

Quick hotfix:

Share · View all patches · Build 8484606 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a layering issue on the Office Computer where Tic-Tac-Toe would layer incorrectly over other apps and block the button to close the Apps.
  • Minor text/graphics clarifications
  • Minor changes to Mom Level 1 tutorial for clarification
  • "Pure"/"Corrupt" choice page is much more informative now. It shows your Current Corruption Level and the Final Level 9 Perk options are, so you know what you're going for.
  • Added a photo of "You and Mom" in your office.

Changed files in this update

Animation Studio Manager Content Depot 1720241
  • Loading history…
