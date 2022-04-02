Patch 7b -> Fixing the Saving!

It was brought to our attention by some of our amazing community members that there was an issue with saving maps which contained custom Tokens on them. We pulled on that thread a little and oh boy did it unravel ːsteamfacepalmː We apologise for not noticing this sooner but it's all fixed and we've sprinkled some extra tweaks in as well:
-
Saving maps with custom Tokens now works as expected.
-
Map reloading now works over the network.
-
Items are no longer duplicated on errors during saving.
-
Network error while hosting no longer kicks you to the main menu.
-
Sculpting terrain will continue to work after the cursor has left the map.
-
Can no longer make "too" small maps.
-
Camera zoom no longer abruptly stops.
-
Editing transform data through the prop settings on objects with children no longer has "unexpected" results.
-
Animatable objects can also be selected by pressing it's children in the prefab.
-
Should you have a map which has duplicated objects inside each other, we have added the console command "RemoveDuplicates" which can be used while on the affected map to fix it.
Thanks for all your feedback! (To get involved join here: https://discord.gg/mJntEJ2kzC)
Happy Gaming!
