 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Dragon Evo update for 1 April 2022

Early access release 0.9.825

Share · View all patches · Build 8484413 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey peeps!

Just a small update tonight. Unfortunately, one of our earlier releases enabled an unfinished set of advanced tutorials. We've fixed that, and at the same released the first advanced tutorial: Structures!

Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Dragon Evo Content Depot 1808621
  • Loading history…
Dragon Evo Linux Depot Depot 1808622
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.