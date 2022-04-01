 Skip to content

Jelly Brawl: Classic update for 1 April 2022

1.5.7 New Stages, Performance + Vulkan Support, and Fixes

In this Update

Changes

(I swear none of these are an April fools joke)

  • New Hit & Run Stages
  • Rendering Improvements (Vulkan Support)
  • HBAO Performance
  • Motion Blur
  • Color Correction Adjustment
  • New analytics platform (Unity Analytics - Gaming Services) + Removed "Game Analytics"
  • Fix Cars despawn early (Hit & Run)
  • Hit & Run Stages Updated with Scenery and Props
  • Updated Water shader
  • Fix slime colors wrong on first street (Hit and Run)
  • Make it so first frame on startup is the jelly loading screen (Xbox and other slower devices)
  • Fix Cannon tile broken if you place in editor and then change it, the canon remains.
  • Fix was doing 4 boss waves instead of 3 in Hit and Run
  • Add explosions to opening cutscene (Hit & Run)
  • Fix losing xbox controller focus on menu Start (JB Classic)
  • Add motion blur toggle in settings
  • Swapped Discord button and Profile Button (to more easily hide the discord button on non-pc platforms)
  • Disable the water tutorial in classic
  • Disabled Demo Message every other match (Classic)
  • Water added to Races
  • Added Water to some Classic stages

Thanks for playing,

  • Cole

