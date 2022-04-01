1.5.7 New Stages, Performance + Vulkan Support, and Fixes

In this Update
Changes
(I swear none of these are an April fools joke)
- New Hit & Run Stages
- Rendering Improvements (Vulkan Support)
- HBAO Performance
- Motion Blur
- Color Correction Adjustment
- New analytics platform (Unity Analytics - Gaming Services) + Removed "Game Analytics"
- Fix Cars despawn early (Hit & Run)
- Hit & Run Stages Updated with Scenery and Props
- Updated Water shader
- Fix slime colors wrong on first street (Hit and Run)
- Make it so first frame on startup is the jelly loading screen (Xbox and other slower devices)
- Fix Cannon tile broken if you place in editor and then change it, the canon remains.
- Fix was doing 4 boss waves instead of 3 in Hit and Run
- Add explosions to opening cutscene (Hit & Run)
- Fix losing xbox controller focus on menu Start (JB Classic)
- Add motion blur toggle in settings
- Swapped Discord button and Profile Button (to more easily hide the discord button on non-pc platforms)
- Disable the water tutorial in classic
- Disabled Demo Message every other match (Classic)
- Water added to Races
- Added Water to some Classic stages
Thanks for playing,
- Cole
Changed files in this update