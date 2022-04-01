 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

兽设格斗前传：上 update for 1 April 2022

4月2日游戏优化公告

Share · View all patches · Build 8484402 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1、修复了抓招压起身的问题

2、增加暂停/返回功能！暂停界面中ABC键同时按下可立即返回标题界面

Changed files in this update

兽设格斗：前传 Content Depot 1620101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.