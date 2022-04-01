Version 0.8.7-beta has been released.

Version 0.8.7-beta updates:
- Imprt. Note: Saved games from earlier versions may not be compatible
- Removed 50 turn limit
** There are a few edge case bugs that can hang the game. If that happens, simply close the game, then reload the "Autosave" saved game.
- Lots of UI updates!
- Clicking on armies in your group (Keep HUD) now selects them as a new/active group you can move/attack with. Previously, selecting armies in your group removed them from the active group.
- Load & Save game window updated for game consistency
- Updated Hero Inventory, included more descriptive details & info
- Updated Army, Great Army and Monster event windows for game consistency
- Army unit artwork updates
- Ruin artwork update
- Removed unused fonts
- Updated unit select frame icons
- Right-clicking on a selected army now shows the tooltip details popup. Previously it could only be done by de-selecting the army first.
- Fixed bug: On a water tile, moving one unit away from Lochus, or leaving one unit left from Lochus now correctly shows the boat icon
Changed files in this update