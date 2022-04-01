- Fixed an error when levelling up as a late-game class if the save data was carried over from an older demo version.
- Fixed the amount of bosses needed in order to acquire the boss achievements (it now properly matches the description). Achievements will be awarded retroactively.
- There is no longer a delay when the Dervish innate passive activates.
- When saving at a Home Point which is not the current set Home Point, a popup will now ask whether you want to set it first.
- It is no longer possible to get stuck in the Shoudu region without a Quintar.
- Fixed a typo in the House of The Know-It-All Ducks.
Crystal Project update for 1 April 2022
Crystal Project Update: Version 1.0.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
