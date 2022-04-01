 Skip to content

Crystal Project update for 1 April 2022

Crystal Project Update: Version 1.0.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an error when levelling up as a late-game class if the save data was carried over from an older demo version.
  • Fixed the amount of bosses needed in order to acquire the boss achievements (it now properly matches the description). Achievements will be awarded retroactively.
  • There is no longer a delay when the Dervish innate passive activates.
  • When saving at a Home Point which is not the current set Home Point, a popup will now ask whether you want to set it first.
  • It is no longer possible to get stuck in the Shoudu region without a Quintar.
  • Fixed a typo in the House of The Know-It-All Ducks.

