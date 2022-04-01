Patch notes April One!

Hi there! Dont know why, could not resist pushing a patch today:

-Set a proper ending for the run - there's things and there's lots of W.I.P

-Added new Part III level, the Bank

-Tweaked lots of things on other Part III levels, like the hospital and the Market

-Changed how bullets hit living and dead corpses (an attempt to improve shotgun kills)

-Increased time of persistence of dead bodies

-Fixed a no-collision on a certain picture of a certain Part I level. It will now work as suggested by user DankWestern in our discord server.

-Added two more music tracks, one for Boss II and other for in-game things.

-N16 is now purchase-able on the shop

-Lots of small things here and there I forgot to take note, as always.

Phew, it's been a while! Next, I will keep working on what happens after the ending, keep working on the game levels, and mainly, watch and observe how everyone feels the new and old things.

If you have any pointers, please post here on Steam, or on our discord server at:

https://discord.gg/xKDbh66ZW9

Have a nice Fools day!