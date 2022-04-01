 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Fishing: North Atlantic update for 1 April 2022

Update: 1.7.1031.11620

Share · View all patches · Build 8484031 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ahoy all fishermen,

Update: 1.7.1031.11620 is now ready for download. In this update we fixed the issue with fish quota being reset when skipping time! We also added a extra radio channel Truck Stop that you can select from your radio onboard.

Changelog

  • Added new radio channel “Truck Stop” as default
  • Fixed issue when loading a savegame fish quota is reset when a new day starts
  • Improved thruster force on Hermes and Lunar Bow

Thank you all for reporting issues, giving feedback and support, we really appreciate that :)

Changed files in this update

Fishing: North Atlantic Content Depot 1264251
  • Loading history…
Fishing: North Atlantic - Scallop (1602660) Depot Depot 1602660
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.