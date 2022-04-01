Ahoy all fishermen,
Update: 1.7.1031.11620 is now ready for download. In this update we fixed the issue with fish quota being reset when skipping time! We also added a extra radio channel Truck Stop that you can select from your radio onboard.
Changelog
- Added new radio channel “Truck Stop” as default
- Fixed issue when loading a savegame fish quota is reset when a new day starts
- Improved thruster force on Hermes and Lunar Bow
Thank you all for reporting issues, giving feedback and support, we really appreciate that :)
Changed files in this update