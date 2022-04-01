 Skip to content

GridIron update for 1 April 2022

Patch 1.0.4.48

Patch 1.0.4.48

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General Changes

  • Added an option to hide pings in chat.
  • Added an option to disable the visual routes system in custom matches only.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the ball was bouncing off of players in training mode.
  • Fixed an issue where the brightness of the visual routes wasn't taking effect immediately.
  • Fixed brightness reduction on zone bubbles.
  • Fixed an issue where the ping system would behave incorrectly for the captain after calling a play.
  • Fixed an issue where a player wouldn’t get the correct ping options after being switched to middle linebacker.
  • Fixed an issue where the middle linebacker would incorrectly be labeled the QB.
  • Adjusted the size of zones on the field to be consistent with the play selector.

