Spit, Polish, Bells, and Whistles Update, Part 18: New Level + Bugfixes

New Content:
- New Level: why dont you come on over? (Disk 2, Resolve)
Tweaks:
- Added border to Zen bar
- Improved timing of a challenging pattern in Tell Me Your Name Again (Suffer)
- Improved forgiveness on Holds when holds are spaced very close together
- Added more platforms to Beach Filler (Grow)
- Platforms in the following levels look cooler now: Beach Filler (Grow), Comet (Resolve)
- Small improvements to appearance of Default Beat99 skin animations
Fixes:
- Hit-qualiity indicators are less likely to appear off-screen
- Fixed buttons to unlock levels in The Shop sometimes not being interactable when they should
- Fixed camera sometimes not resetting properly
- Fixed the Percussionist mod causing combo to drop on Holds
- Fixed main storyline guides sometimes appearing when they shouldn't
