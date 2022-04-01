 Skip to content

BeatBeat update for 1 April 2022

Spit, Polish, Bells, and Whistles Update, Part 18: New Level + Bugfixes

Build 8483925

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Content:

  • New Level: why dont you come on over? (Disk 2, Resolve)

Tweaks:

  • Added border to Zen bar
  • Improved timing of a challenging pattern in Tell Me Your Name Again (Suffer)
  • Improved forgiveness on Holds when holds are spaced very close together
  • Added more platforms to Beach Filler (Grow)
  • Platforms in the following levels look cooler now: Beach Filler (Grow), Comet (Resolve)
  • Small improvements to appearance of Default Beat99 skin animations

Fixes:

  • Hit-qualiity indicators are less likely to appear off-screen
  • Fixed buttons to unlock levels in The Shop sometimes not being interactable when they should
  • Fixed camera sometimes not resetting properly
  • Fixed the Percussionist mod causing combo to drop on Holds
  • Fixed main storyline guides sometimes appearing when they shouldn't

