Knights of the Chalice 2 Version 1.30

- Fixed a bug with the feat Point Blank Shot not granting the bonus to ranged attack rolls. Thank you azcore for pointing this out to me!
- During combat, mousing over a character in the information mode will now display the character's Psionic Power Points, if any. Thank you night4 for the suggestion!
- Accelerated the falling-down animation based on the 'Accelerated Combat' setting in the Game Options screen. Try the battles on the stairs in the Tutorial Adventure to see the difference. Thank you Fred for the suggestion!
- Fixed an AI issue when creatures are affected by Stinking Cloud and they need to get out of the cloud quickly. Thank you Frank for pointing this out to me!
- Fixed a bunch of dialogue spelling errors in the High Sewers involving the Spectral Masters. Thank you again Frank for pointing this out!
- Fixed a source of crash inolving Quickbar spells and characters from a different module. Thank you Kai for pointing this out to me!
- Pushing Left Alt + G will now switch on and off the display of the Square Grid. You can do this both in-game and in the Module Editor. Thank you azcore for the suggestion!
- Pushing F1 in the Game Options screen will now open the Help screen.
- In the Module Editor, in the 'Module Data' screen, increased the maximum number of characters you can create and add to the party at the start of the module from 10 to 20. Also, in the same screen, increased the maximum party size (including companions) from 10 to 20 characters.
Thank you, Loyal Knights of the Realm! Rejoice! ^_^
Changed files in this update