- Change to reduce screen shake for 240+ framerate limit setting.
- Change to prevent issues with monitors where max resolution and native resolution don't match.
- Change to rebalance elite life.
- Fixed crash when going in the options menu with outdated graphics drivers.
- Fixed issue where tutorial door wouldn't open if you killed enemies from outside the room.
- Fixed crash when starting a trainer battle in topaz tree with an early access savegame.
- Fixed very rare crash with puzzle trap cube.
- Fixed issue where all secrets achievement wouldn't unlock if you let the end animation play out.
- Fixed issue where tutorial cube particles would appear after the cube was destroyed.
- Fixed issue where you could unlock toxicity achievements in level you get the cartridge in.
- Fixed color settings not being applied correctly on savegame change.
- Fixed issue where the level end easter egg would prevent you from getting a minigame cartridge.
- Fixed impassable door in the forest levels.
- Fixed impossible to open door in the empty challenge room.
- Fixed missing sounds for village boss and exploding tentacle enemies.
- Fixed infinite loop when pressing other minigame key when entering fight in topaz tree.
- Fixed typo in credits.
- Fixed issue where poison staff and consecrated whip explosive attacks would do too much damage.
- Fixed issue where chain cutters wouldn't be visible at first.
- Fixed issue where you could access an invalid area in the factory levels.
- Fixed issue where dance machine wouldn't register gamepad.
Nightmare Reaper update for 1 April 2022
Patch Notes 2.22
Patchnotes via Steam Community
