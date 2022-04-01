 Skip to content

Nightmare Reaper update for 1 April 2022

Patch Notes 2.22

Patch Notes 2.22

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Change to reduce screen shake for 240+ framerate limit setting.
  • Change to prevent issues with monitors where max resolution and native resolution don't match.
  • Change to rebalance elite life.
  • Fixed crash when going in the options menu with outdated graphics drivers.
  • Fixed issue where tutorial door wouldn't open if you killed enemies from outside the room.
  • Fixed crash when starting a trainer battle in topaz tree with an early access savegame.
  • Fixed very rare crash with puzzle trap cube.
  • Fixed issue where all secrets achievement wouldn't unlock if you let the end animation play out.
  • Fixed issue where tutorial cube particles would appear after the cube was destroyed.
  • Fixed issue where you could unlock toxicity achievements in level you get the cartridge in.
  • Fixed color settings not being applied correctly on savegame change.
  • Fixed issue where the level end easter egg would prevent you from getting a minigame cartridge.
  • Fixed impassable door in the forest levels.
  • Fixed impossible to open door in the empty challenge room.
  • Fixed missing sounds for village boss and exploding tentacle enemies.
  • Fixed infinite loop when pressing other minigame key when entering fight in topaz tree.
  • Fixed typo in credits.
  • Fixed issue where poison staff and consecrated whip explosive attacks would do too much damage.
  • Fixed issue where chain cutters wouldn't be visible at first.
  • Fixed issue where you could access an invalid area in the factory levels.
  • Fixed issue where dance machine wouldn't register gamepad.

Changed files in this update

Nightmare Reaper Content Depot 1051691
