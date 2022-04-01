 Skip to content

Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 1 April 2022

Patch 0.01.018 is live

Build 8483836

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added mouse controls for using equipment.
  • Updated HUD to support mouse changes and previous Temp Sensor changes.
  • Corrected "lights out" voice acting lines at the beginning of the game, they now will turn off when voice asking is disabled.
  • Adjusted Demonic Ghost behaviors.
  • Corrected Collision setting on Player Character which was causing undesired effects.
  • Corrected the player character's inconsistent voice lines while performing an EVP Session.
  • Added some content on Polk St. (Sorry no spoilers).
  • Adjusted opacity of the glass for pictures in the office.
  • Adjusted scaling issues associated with different screen resolutions and user interfaces.
  • Added minor set dressing to Polk St. and the Office
  • Reduced player character's walk speed by 30%

