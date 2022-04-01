- Added mouse controls for using equipment.
- Updated HUD to support mouse changes and previous Temp Sensor changes.
- Corrected "lights out" voice acting lines at the beginning of the game, they now will turn off when voice asking is disabled.
- Adjusted Demonic Ghost behaviors.
- Corrected Collision setting on Player Character which was causing undesired effects.
- Corrected the player character's inconsistent voice lines while performing an EVP Session.
- Added some content on Polk St. (Sorry no spoilers).
- Adjusted opacity of the glass for pictures in the office.
- Adjusted scaling issues associated with different screen resolutions and user interfaces.
- Added minor set dressing to Polk St. and the Office
- Reduced player character's walk speed by 30%
Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 1 April 2022
Patch 0.01.018 is live
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update