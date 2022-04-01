 Skip to content

Knightfall: A Daring Journey update for 1 April 2022

Knightfall: A Daring Journey Patch 1!

Hello everyone! Thank you for playing the game, this is our first patch for Knightfall: A Daring Journey!

We're also looking at making it easier to understand the game as a first-time player for a future patch.

Patch notes:

Changes:

  • Remade some of the roads
  • Made the days a bit longer
  • Added wrong-way signs
  • Renamed Fort to Outpost
  • Renamed the East and West castles to East and West Fort

Fixes:

  • Removed the horse being able to reverse run on grass
  • Removed friendly fire
  • Fixed bug where you would sometimes die at the game start

Make sure to verify the integrity of the game files!

