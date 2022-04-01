Knightfall: A Daring Journey Patch 1!

Share · View all patches · Build 8483689 · Last edited 1 April 2022 – 20:39:11 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone! Thank you for playing the game, this is our first patch for Knightfall: A Daring Journey!

We're also looking at making it easier to understand the game as a first-time player for a future patch.

Patch notes:

Changes:

Remade some of the roads

Made the days a bit longer

Added wrong-way signs

Renamed Fort to Outpost

Renamed the East and West castles to East and West Fort

Fixes:

Removed the horse being able to reverse run on grass

Removed friendly fire

Fixed bug where you would sometimes die at the game start

Make sure to verify the integrity of the game files!