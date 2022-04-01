Knightfall: A Daring Journey Patch 1!

Hello everyone! Thank you for playing the game, this is our first patch for Knightfall: A Daring Journey!
We're also looking at making it easier to understand the game as a first-time player for a future patch.
Patch notes:
Changes:
- Remade some of the roads
- Made the days a bit longer
- Added wrong-way signs
- Renamed Fort to Outpost
- Renamed the East and West castles to East and West Fort
Fixes:
- Removed the horse being able to reverse run on grass
- Removed friendly fire
- Fixed bug where you would sometimes die at the game start
Make sure to verify the integrity of the game files!
Changed files in this update