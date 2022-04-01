 Skip to content

Dead Grid update for 1 April 2022

HOTFIX PATCH NOTES - EA 0.1.16.1

Hello Mercs!

This is a follow-up hotfix to yesterday's big patch 0.1.16.

BUG FIXES

  • Survivor Ray is not unlocked after completing mission PVPD. If you've already completed this mission, it will need to be repeated to unlock Ray.
  • Survivor Frank is not unlocked when completing mission Oil Refinery. If you've already completed this mission, it will need to be repeated to unlock Frank.
  • Crate of Goods appears in player's cosumables inventory (very few reports). This item should only be offered by the trader during the initial tutorial.
  • Silent Stalker boots missing item graphic.
  • Lab Research: Field Field Medic is not proccing when healing mercs with first aid, medkits, blood packs. The chance has also been increased from 5% to 10%, but may go down to 5% later.
  • Player is able to create duplicate cards by de-equipping and re-equipping 2 items of same name/condition which sometimes shows available copies for upgrades and results in an extra card.

SKILL BALANCE

  • Viper's shield option has been moved to the 3rd rank of the skill.
  • Viper's shield durability has been slightly reduced.
  • Viper now stays in combat for 3-6 turns, changed from 5-10 attacks.
  • While using Enforcer's skill Closure, a fatal shield attack still triggers a follow-up ranged attack. This is unnecessary and should no longer happen. Closure details have been updated to reflect the change.

MISC

  • Added hints to Lab unlocks.

Please post your issues and suggestions in Discord or the forums. Thank you!

