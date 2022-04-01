 Skip to content

Bean Stalker update for 1 April 2022

Early Access Update #7 - Multiplayer Update

Early Access Update #7 - Multiplayer Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
**

New Item:

**

  • Selfie Camera - appear in your inventory in multiplayer.

**

Visual Changes

**

  • The UI of the keyboard and PIN panel have been updated.
  • Biom specific loading screens have been added.
  • The explosive projectile's effect will be synced from now on.
  • The arctic pendulous' and other chest's LOD have been updated.

**

Major Fixes

**

  • We have fixed that you could have fell down instantly after instraction.
  • We have fixed that a player got damage continously after had been revived.
  • We have fixed that everyone (if they were not even nearby) got damage from the explosive snitches in multiplayer.
  • We have fixed the temperature desync on Arctic.
  • We have fixed that you got constant heal after a player died while they were healing you.

**

Minor Fixes

**

  • We have fixed that sometimes the enemies had stopped attacking in close range.
  • We have fixed the toggle grab when you consume an item, so it will reset itself from now on.
  • We fixed that there were no bees around the big beehive.
  • We have fixed a few issue with the cactuses so all of them will put spikes onto your arms from now on.
  • We have fixed that you could not change the locked room's name.
  • From now on the snake basket will contain the correct item in multiplayer. (No more double snakes)
  • We have fixed that the snowballs have started to roll by themself.
  • We have fixed the grab poses in both hand.


-The Bean Stalker Team

