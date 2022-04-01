Quick fix 2 for Konig V2

KINDA IMPORTANT
- Speedway lights (Illuminate all the track, switch inside the garage)
OPTIMIZATION
- BIG FPS Boost at night + way better lighting in town
COOL, I GUESS
- Radio at the Speedway apartment
BUGS
- Can't scroll down on the controls window
- Can't remove spout of maple tree since new update
- Moving the seat in the Konig doesn't move the player
- Mother not loud enough fixed for good
- Konig trunk problem when removed/installing
- Holding a letter while holding it will now close it
- Alcantara wasn't looking really good on steering wheels
Changed files in this update