 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Mon Bazou update for 1 April 2022

Quick fix 2 for Konig V2

Share · View all patches · Build 8483219 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

KINDA IMPORTANT

  • Speedway lights (Illuminate all the track, switch inside the garage)

OPTIMIZATION

  • BIG FPS Boost at night + way better lighting in town

COOL, I GUESS

  • Radio at the Speedway apartment

BUGS

  • Can't scroll down on the controls window
  • Can't remove spout of maple tree since new update
  • Moving the seat in the Konig doesn't move the player
  • Mother not loud enough fixed for good
  • Konig trunk problem when removed/installing
  • Holding a letter while holding it will now close it
  • Alcantara wasn't looking really good on steering wheels

Changed files in this update

MonBazou Content Depot 1520371
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.