New Adventures arrived in the game this week and to help you face these new foes a few Champions are getting a buff!
Desmond, Celeste, Tyril, Strix, and Shandie are buffed all weekend long!
Check out the New Moon Weekend Buff live in-game now!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
New Adventures arrived in the game this week and to help you face these new foes a few Champions are getting a buff!
Desmond, Celeste, Tyril, Strix, and Shandie are buffed all weekend long!
Check out the New Moon Weekend Buff live in-game now!
Changed files in this update