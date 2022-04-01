 Skip to content

Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms update for 1 April 2022

New Moon Weekend Buff

Build 8483100

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Adventures arrived in the game this week and to help you face these new foes a few Champions are getting a buff!

Desmond, Celeste, Tyril, Strix, and Shandie are buffed all weekend long!

Check out the New Moon Weekend Buff live in-game now!

Changed files in this update

Northern Greenwood Content Depot 627691
  • Loading history…
Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms Mac Depot Depot 627692
  • Loading history…
