Fixed tanks that were moving through the terrain. Fixed boss's weapon systems so collisions with players have the correct effects.
IDF-ASD update for 1 April 2022
Mission 3 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Fixed tanks that were moving through the terrain. Fixed boss's weapon systems so collisions with players have the correct effects.
Changed files in this update