Changes
- Entrenchment is not taken into account anymore when the unit attacked is retaliating. So only the defenders entrenchment level is taken into account.
- Made terrain effect on supply route have twice the impact in cost.
- Increased torpedo damage by 5.
- Moved the workshop panel in the MODS menu.
- You can now enable / disable mods directly from the mod menu, including workshop mods. I will most likely add a workshop browser where you can subscribe and unsubscribe from mods there too at a later time, I finally found how to do it. They will not be loaded automatically anymore, you need to go at least once in the mod menu and activate them there now. Otherwise they won’t be loaded.
- Potential Unity update, still having one more thing to figure out. If you see more patches then it means I managed to solve my issue on that matter!
Changed files in this update