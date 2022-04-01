 Skip to content

GHOSTWARE: Arena of the Dead [PLAYTEST] update for 1 April 2022

Patch 1.4.2

-Fixed another bug that made the player unable to proceed upon geeting the bad ending during the duel against Major Commando

