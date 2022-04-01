 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Zombie Carnage 2 update for 1 April 2022

1.4.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8482802 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance

  • Gold Upgrade Great Aura: Decreased cost from 10 to 20 Gold Points
  • Gold Upgrade .50 Cal: Decreased ice effect from 3 to 2 seconds
  • Gold Upgrade Tough Skin: Reduces freezing effect time by 30%
  • Gold Upgrade Zombie Muscle: Increased speed from 5% to 10%
  • Urban Survivor: Reduced damage by 5%
  • HyperNova: Increased damage by 10%
  • Para90S: Slightly improved lateral and vertical recoil
  • Increased zombie damage during Warm Up
  • Increased zombie raptor speed by 10%
  • Removed crosshair and reduced precision when not aiming down sights of CM200L, Fire Rifle and Frost Rifle

Forgotten District

  • Fixed physical sounds of many objects
  • Fixed some places where you could infect through tiny gaps
  • Fixed some objects clipping

Hangar

  • Fixed physical sounds of many objects
  • Fixed a bug on the base of scaffolds

Misc

  • Fixed a bug with survivor RPG damage during Armageddon Mode
  • Fixed Skarlett hit markers when aiming down sights
  • RPG now immediately destroy wood planks

Changed files in this update

Zombie Carnage 2 Content Depot 1699201
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.