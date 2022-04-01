Balance
- Gold Upgrade Great Aura: Decreased cost from 10 to 20 Gold Points
- Gold Upgrade .50 Cal: Decreased ice effect from 3 to 2 seconds
- Gold Upgrade Tough Skin: Reduces freezing effect time by 30%
- Gold Upgrade Zombie Muscle: Increased speed from 5% to 10%
- Urban Survivor: Reduced damage by 5%
- HyperNova: Increased damage by 10%
- Para90S: Slightly improved lateral and vertical recoil
- Increased zombie damage during Warm Up
- Increased zombie raptor speed by 10%
- Removed crosshair and reduced precision when not aiming down sights of CM200L, Fire Rifle and Frost Rifle
Forgotten District
- Fixed physical sounds of many objects
- Fixed some places where you could infect through tiny gaps
- Fixed some objects clipping
Hangar
- Fixed physical sounds of many objects
- Fixed a bug on the base of scaffolds
Misc
- Fixed a bug with survivor RPG damage during Armageddon Mode
- Fixed Skarlett hit markers when aiming down sights
- RPG now immediately destroy wood planks
