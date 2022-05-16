 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Scythe: Digital Edition update for 16 May 2022

New Patch 1.7.30

Share · View all patches · Build 8482779 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello from The Factory!

Here is the patchnote:

  • The build introduces a new timeout feature where a player has 3 minutes to exit a Play & Stay game’s l- oading screen to “actually” load into the game.
  • Fix for the “Your Turn” gong sound not playing during the first player’s very first round
  • Fix for a glitch in the Factory tutorial
  • Fix for the Ready button in online lobbies sometimes glitching out
  • Fix for the game not launching properly on Steam if the user weren’t connected to the Internet

Many thanks for all your feedback and see you in The Factory!

Changed files in this update

Scythe: Digital Edition Content Depot 718561
  • Loading history…
Scythe Digital Edition : Mac OSX Depot 718562
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.