New Patch 1.7.30

Hello from The Factory!
Here is the patchnote:
- The build introduces a new timeout feature where a player has 3 minutes to exit a Play & Stay game’s l- oading screen to “actually” load into the game.
- Fix for the “Your Turn” gong sound not playing during the first player’s very first round
- Fix for a glitch in the Factory tutorial
- Fix for the Ready button in online lobbies sometimes glitching out
- Fix for the game not launching properly on Steam if the user weren’t connected to the Internet
Many thanks for all your feedback and see you in The Factory!
Changed files in this update