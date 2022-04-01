This update enables support for custom multiplayer missions. You can now create multiplayer campaigns in the mission editor, and host lobbies with multiplayer missions from Steam Workshop!
There are also numerous bug fixes for multiplayer, existing missions, AI, etc.
The AH-94 has also been updated with some new HUD features and bug fixes.
Full list of changes below:
VTOL VR Update v1.4.0
General
- Fixed: weapons mounted on the left side would always be selected first if switching away from and back to a weapon type
- Fixed: Reload All wouldn't reload used external fuel tanks
- Updated Unity version to v2020.3.30f1
- Fixed: death when rolling right after spawning
- Disable debug camera in editors
- Fixed: black screen if localization files fail to load (skip loading localization in this case)
- Fixed: guided bomb guidance did not calculate trajectory correctly at lower than 200m/s
- Changed GPS HUD sight inner circle to scale with altitude to indicate proper release window
- Fixed: audio would not return to normal volume if switching scenes while blacked out
- Changed F/A-26B and F-45A radar scan to align with nose since horizon-relative elevation is not adjustable
- Fixed: Aircraft radars would still transmit full range radar sweep pings while hard-locked
- Fixed "park ave" style building roof colliders
- Fixed "StepBldg" style building roof colliders
- Fixed: HUD time to impact did not work properly when two AIM-120s were fired from the same equip
AV-42C
- Fixed: repairing engine would not set it to the current tilt until tilt is modified
- Fixed: tilt indicator didn't work if left engine was destroyed
- Fixed: no tilt audio if left engine is destroyed
F/A-26B
- Fixed: full range radar sweep pings would still occur when in boresight mode
- Fixed: after quickload, right engine had no afterburner effect until throttle moves
- Fixed: sometimes unable to hard lock a softlocked contact
F-45A
- Fixed: internal weapons could be selected first when switching to a weapon type even if external weapons were still available
- Fixed: players list scroll buttons used wrong controller button
Multiplayer
- Added support for Steam Workshop campaigns
- Fixed another crash for non-AH-94 owners in missions where AH-94 is present
- Fixed: error when attempting to create a private lobby after a previous network routine crash
- Fixed: spawned in wrong vehicle if multiplayer spawns were placed out of order
- Fixed: network crash when there's a kick/ban vote
- Fixed: briefing controller did not appear to sit at lectern for new player joining
- Fixed: sometimes RWR ping would incorrectly come from a fired missile instead of the aircraft
- Fixed: network crash when oil rig is destroyed (I wasn't able to repro, so if it has happened to you, please try it)
- Fixed: error when creating another private lobby after previously hosting a private lobby
- Added team score to scoreboard (mission dependent)
- Briefing room voice chat volume is persistent
- Fixed: could see dead unit icon in nav map when joining late
- Fixed: slots could be interacted when not visible in list in briefing room menu
- Fixed: could still spawn with gear up on certain built-in MP missions
- Fixed: AI aircraft engine throttle and heat was still not synced for clients
- Fixed: sometimes, AI aircraft would be killed when a client joins
- Fixed: wobbly/jittery AI aircraft far away from host, made a2a refueling difficult, gun sight jumping
- Added confirmation dialogue when joining lobby
- Return to main menu if attempt to join team times out
- Show different message when host times out vs when there's a local error
- Added support for Drone Carrier unit
- Fixed: soldiers wouldn't get out of the AV-42 if there are multiple drop-off objectives on the same waypoint (especially after respawning, affected CTF mission)
- Show positions of known units in briefing room map while mission is ongoing
- Added Block feature for host to automatically ban players from new lobbies (can be undone)
- Fixed: Player didn't get properly removed from roster if game is force-closed or crashes
- Fixed: bullets fired by other players can appear to not come from the end of the barrel if vehicle is moving
- Reduced memory allocations/garbage
- Fixed: remote bullets appeared clumped together for high rate of fire guns
- ATC: sync parking space reservation
- ATC: sync runway usage reservation
- Added invite and block buttons to in-cockpit players menu
- Fixed error caused by rocket artillery when client joins
- Fixed error caused by incoming voice data buffer size
Mission Editor
- Enabled multiplayer campaign editor
- Added actions to modify team score
- Added conditional to check team score
- Added scenario settings to grant score points for kills or deaths
- Fixed score tooltips in scenario info
- Set cursor to unit rotation when jumping to unit position
- Fixed: trigger event firing itself would cause infinite loop/hang
- Fixed: Unit List conditionals with a unit that had been deleted would always indicate a unit in the list was dead
- Added function to convert singleplayer campaigns to multiplayer
Units
- Fixed IRAPC LOD issue
- Fixed: AI Aircraft was unable to take off after rearming on a carrier
- Fixed: rotating radar model would stutter
- Fixed: AI pilots didn't calculate impact point for high drag bombs correctly
- Fixed: MAD-4 radar wouldn't disengage when commanded to in singleplayer
- Fixed: Team B tank couldn't kill Team A bunker
- Fixed: Ground vehicles would swing wide on turns when following a leader on a path
- Fixed: ASF-58 radar did not sweep properly, causing extremely narrow field of view
- Fixed: ASF-MRM max launch range setting was too small, causing ASF fighters to not engage RWR contacts until they were very close
- Increased range that AI pilots will engage RWR contacts if they are hard-locked
AH-94 v1.1.0f1
General
- Fixed: Clear Waypoint button in front seat could not be pressed
- Fixed: Damaged rotors could not be folded
- Fixed: repairing damaged rotors would not remove broken rotor model
- Fixed: quicksave/loading after repairing damaged rotor would damage it again
- Fixed: clear waypoint button made beep noise with no battery
- Fixed: RWR audio would not be muted when the RWR is off
- Fixed: could not toggle autopilot with flight collective when landed
- Fixed: HUD weapon reticle visually lagged when other pilot is controlling weapons
- Added copilot look direction indicator to HUD
- Added TADS field of regard indicator to HUD
- Added sideslip indicator to HUD
Multiplayer
- Fixed: deaths did not count on scoreboard
- Fixed: setting landing gear lever would cause other player to let go of a control if they had previously touched the landing gear lever
- Synced the front and rear RWR switch state
- Fixed: equipment jettison didn't work properly for gunner/copilot
- Fixed typo in Urban Liberation briefing
- Fixed: sometimes AIM-92 seeker would not work properly after gunner/copilot fires it
- Fixed: radar target position would be updated despite being occluded if gunner/copilot tries to lock it
- Added gunner seat permission request
Changed files in this update