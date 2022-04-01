-- Fixed some skills merging incorrectly (eg. picking Decadency followed by Poisoned).
-- Fixed Vulture Harpy skills not stacking.
-- Fixed daily reward chest sometimes not opening.
Hadean Tactics update for 1 April 2022
Patch 0.4.20
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update