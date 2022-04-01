 Skip to content

Hadean Tactics update for 1 April 2022

Patch 0.4.20

Patch 0.4.20

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-- Fixed some skills merging incorrectly (eg. picking Decadency followed by Poisoned).
-- Fixed Vulture Harpy skills not stacking.
-- Fixed daily reward chest sometimes not opening.

Changed files in this update

Hadean Tactics Windows Depot 1260591
  • Loading history…
Hadean Tactics Linux Depot 1260592
  • Loading history…
Hadean Tactics Mac Depot 1260593
  • Loading history…
