- Saving layers/frames to PSD
- Exporting layers via Layers menu
- You can now block users in Pixel Network and like comments
- Telegram links support for Pixel Network profiles
- GIPHY uploads removed (you can still upload to your personal account via Share)
- The issue with missed grid fixed
- The reference issue fixed for unified animation workflow
- Minor improvements and bug fixes
Pixel Studio for pixel art update for 1 April 2022
Update 3.92
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update