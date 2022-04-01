 Skip to content

Pixel Studio for pixel art update for 1 April 2022

Update 3.92

1 April 2022

  • Saving layers/frames to PSD
  • Exporting layers via Layers menu
  • You can now block users in Pixel Network and like comments
  • Telegram links support for Pixel Network profiles
  • GIPHY uploads removed (you can still upload to your personal account via Share)
  • The issue with missed grid fixed
  • The reference issue fixed for unified animation workflow
  • Minor improvements and bug fixes

