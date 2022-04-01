Patch 1.0.07 Released: Big UI Improvements, AI fixes and more!

Fellow swashbucklers,
We’ve just released our biggest update yet, with a whole host of fixes and improvements for AI, UI and more! There’s a lot to cover, so without further ado, here are the details:
Buccaneers! Version 1.0.07
Changes
- The number of campaign save slots has been increased to 10.
- Ships now have coloured name banners (blue for allies, red for enemies) in ship battles.
- The armour points on ships and forts are now displayed with a number on a single icon (instead of showing one icon per point) in ship battles..
- Allied ships now show an icon for their current orders next to their name banner in ship battles.
- Added an hourglass icon to represent “temporary” ships added to your fleet as part of a quest.
- You now receive a legendary reward at the end of “The Hunt” as intended.
- Legendary cannons that are pre-installed on some quest ships now show a lock icon in the shipyard if you have not unlocked those cannons for use on other ships.
- When AI ships complete boarding without player intervention, they now try to transfer enough crew over to captured prizes to keep them well-manned, as long as their own ships remain well-manned.
- Added a button to transfer crew between ships before the Loot screen after a ship battle.
- AI ships will now attempt to put out fires over time as long as they haven’t been hit recently. This also means they are less likely to reach the highest fire severity (🔥🔥🔥), so the base chance of exploding (which only happens at max severity) has been slightly increased to compensate.
- The locations and number of days remaining are now shown in the Intrigue purchase UI.
- The Intrigue and Abilities tab buttons in the Captain’s Log now show red notification dots when you have unread Intrigues or unspent Ability Points, respectively.
- Improved visibility from the deck of the Brig.
- If you have conquered most or some of the map before completing the main story quest, the AI will now recapture towns where appropriate if you continue the quest, allowing it to progress correctly.
- Moved the attacking ship spawn points further away from San Juan fort.
- Fort cannon sound effects are now louder and can be heard from further away, making them consistent with ship cannons.
- Disabled the land-facing gun battery on Clarence Town’s fort and added a standalone battery on the other side of the harbour to compensate.
- Minor updates for Russian and Simplified Chinese translations.
- [VR] Increased the size of the interaction zone for climbing the ladders on Two-Deckers and Three-Deckers to prevent you getting stuck if you climb towards the side of the ship.
- [Steam] An on-screen keyboard now appears when selecting a text input field with a controller. (Please note: This only works in Steam Big Picture mode.)
Fixes
- Fixed the target height of several forts’ gun batteries being set incorrectly, causing the AI to aim too high or low.
- Fixed AI ships firing through land to hit forts.
- Fixed AI ships sometimes trying to sink nearby ships when their orders are set to “Capture” and their closest target is a fort.
- Fixed controller navigation sometimes getting stuck when using the dropdowns in the cargo transfer menus.
- Fixed controller navigation not behaving as expected in the Merchant UI.
- Fixed incorrect walkable area when the scaffolding is not present in a shipyard during a sabotage attempt.
- Fixed minor model and lighting issues in the large shipyard.
- Fixed an exploit that allowed you to install legendary cannons that you haven’t unlocked onto other ships in your fleet.
- Fixed the “Wait until night/morning” interaction not updating its text immediately after using it.
- Fixed the “Wait until night/morning” interaction skipping to night later that day if the current time is between midnight and 6am (which still counts as “night”).
- Fixed quest markers not being removed when a quest ends or is failed while using the World Map.
- Prevented some quests with a town size requirement from including factions in their search if the factions don’t own a town of the right size.
- Fixed fort health and armour not resetting and defending ships not respawning when restarting a fort battle.
- Fixed captured ships not appearing as prizes after a fort battle.
- Fixed camera movement not being disabled during the fade to the “Defeat” screen when the player’s ship sinks.
- Fixed treasure fleet encounters sometimes spawning the wrong support ships if you had multiple treasure fleet quests active.
- Fixed shoreline effects not showing on the beach in some small harbours.
- Fixed defending fleets not being updated when the AI conquers a town.
- Armour-piercing rounds are now aligned correctly when firing.
- Fixed a crash that sometimes occurs when starting a new game with the prologue quest enabled after loading a late-game save.
- Fixed active Intrigues persisting when starting a new game after loading a previous save.
- [VR] Fixed climbing direction not syncing up with the play area rotation setting.
- [VR] Fixed the ship name button being hard to select in the shipyard menu.
Happy pirating! 🏴☠️
Changed files in this update