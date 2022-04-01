V 0.0.4.0 Sector 4 - Residential
- After completing “The Cult” mission in sector 3 you are now transported to “Sector 4 - Residential”.
- New Mission: “JAMMED”. This is a sector 4 only mission that has you finding the hackers that are jamming your radar. You will not have a functional mini map during this mission until you eliminate the hackers.
- NPCs now roam the city.
- Seven new enemy types, including a new “Boss” enemy.
- Tons of new graphical assets for the new sector.
- Your battery is now fully recharged when grinding an awning. Previously grinding an awning would only charge a small amount of battery.
- When hacked, cyborg bullet damage and elemental effects are no longer affected by the player’s stats.
- Less Cyborg Bombers(The mine dropping and grenade throwing types) spawn when generating levels.
- The mini-map no longer appears until after the helicopter has landed.
- Shrubbery can only be destroyed by the sword now. There were certain perks destroying them that weren’t meant to.
- Fixed a bug that could cause the exit helicopter to show up before the mission is complete after previously visiting a rest stop.
- Fixed an issue where the mission counter doesn’t display the correct number of Mechs left in the final mission of sector 2.
- The continue button on the main menu no longer takes you to the tutorial if you have not started a game. It now does nothing if you have no saved game.
Changed files in this update