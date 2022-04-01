 Skip to content

Cyber Cult City update for 1 April 2022

V 0.0.4.0 Sector 4 - Residential

Last edited by Wendy

  • After completing “The Cult” mission in sector 3 you are now transported to “Sector 4 - Residential”.
  • New Mission: “JAMMED”. This is a sector 4 only mission that has you finding the hackers that are jamming your radar. You will not have a functional mini map during this mission until you eliminate the hackers.
  • NPCs now roam the city.
  • Seven new enemy types, including a new “Boss” enemy.
  • Tons of new graphical assets for the new sector.
  • Your battery is now fully recharged when grinding an awning. Previously grinding an awning would only charge a small amount of battery.
  • When hacked, cyborg bullet damage and elemental effects are no longer affected by the player’s stats.
  • Less Cyborg Bombers(The mine dropping and grenade throwing types) spawn when generating levels.
  • The mini-map no longer appears until after the helicopter has landed.
  • Shrubbery can only be destroyed by the sword now. There were certain perks destroying them that weren’t meant to.
  • Fixed a bug that could cause the exit helicopter to show up before the mission is complete after previously visiting a rest stop.
  • Fixed an issue where the mission counter doesn’t display the correct number of Mechs left in the final mission of sector 2.
  • The continue button on the main menu no longer takes you to the tutorial if you have not started a game. It now does nothing if you have no saved game.

