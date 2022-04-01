Patch 0.4.2

Patch Notes for 1st April 2022
Changes
- Changed the effect for players' death
- Changed the death room to a new scene
- Basement spawn position is now based on prior location
- Check your files voice-line prompt added to the start of the case
- Reduced vent banging to a 10% chance
- The shrine effect now disables when the player leaves the area
Fixes
- Fixed missing subtitles for new voice-lines
- Fixed outdated text for old voice-line subtitles
- Fixed player hands getting stuck far from the player
- Fixed vent colliders on roof
- Optimised object colliders in case and basement
Changed files in this update