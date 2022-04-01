 Skip to content

Revenants update for 1 April 2022

Patch 0.4.2

Patch Notes for 1st April 2022

Changes

  • Changed the effect for players' death
  • Changed the death room to a new scene
  • Basement spawn position is now based on prior location
  • Check your files voice-line prompt added to the start of the case
  • Reduced vent banging to a 10% chance
  • The shrine effect now disables when the player leaves the area

Fixes

  • Fixed missing subtitles for new voice-lines
  • Fixed outdated text for old voice-line subtitles
  • Fixed player hands getting stuck far from the player
  • Fixed vent colliders on roof
  • Optimised object colliders in case and basement

