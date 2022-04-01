hotfix 0.14.6

0.14.6 (April 1) HOTFIX
New:
- basic auto page-splitting for challenge / tutorial book
Fixes:
- fixed a crash after battles in loaded games
- fixed a 'custom_battle' crash
- Fixed infinite upgrades for town hall
- stop screen jumping about when holding right mouse on minimap
- fixed no drop-down build w/ low resources
- fixed ration text not changing with open info cards
- fixed drop-down tool-tip behind menus
- fixed glitchy stone wall placement in editor
- fixed provisions button enabled in 1P challenge
- fixed widescreen zoom-out adjustment inverted
- Stop AI sometimes attacking someone it has a peace treaty with
changes:
- Modified top GUI to no longer have dividers between buttons.
- Modified the vertical screen pan size to be /3 its original size.
- Modified drop notifications to show more of the scroll (turned out to be spd changes where it ends up)
- Modified army menu to use new GUI icons.
- changed tip page lines distancing
Changed files in this update