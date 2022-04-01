 Skip to content

Rising Lords update for 1 April 2022

hotfix 0.14.6

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.14.6 (April 1) HOTFIX

New:

  • basic auto page-splitting for challenge / tutorial book

Fixes:

  • fixed a crash after battles in loaded games
  • fixed a 'custom_battle' crash
  • Fixed infinite upgrades for town hall
  • stop screen jumping about when holding right mouse on minimap
  • fixed no drop-down build w/ low resources
  • fixed ration text not changing with open info cards
  • fixed drop-down tool-tip behind menus
  • fixed glitchy stone wall placement in editor
  • fixed provisions button enabled in 1P challenge
  • fixed widescreen zoom-out adjustment inverted
  • Stop AI sometimes attacking someone it has a peace treaty with

changes:

  • Modified top GUI to no longer have dividers between buttons.
  • Modified the vertical screen pan size to be /3 its original size.
  • Modified drop notifications to show more of the scroll (turned out to be spd changes where it ends up)
  • Modified army menu to use new GUI icons.
  • changed tip page lines distancing

