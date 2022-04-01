Dear Mechanics,
We have prepared for you update 1.3.2. Below is the list of changes we introduced:
MacOS version will be updated in the next week.
1.3.2
Added:
- Goliath
Fixed:
- King Tiger hand crank position
- Screws when assembling a part now can be correctly screwed in
- Rendering of icons for Assembly Menu
- Bugged IS-2 textures on the driver optic
- Bugged IS-2 textures on the bottom ammo rack
Good luck with your search for Goliath! :)
Thanks and have a good weekend,
DeGenerals
Changed files in this update