 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Tank Mechanic Simulator update for 1 April 2022

Update 1.3.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8482264 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Mechanics,

We have prepared for you update 1.3.2. Below is the list of changes we introduced:

MacOS version will be updated in the next week.

1.3.2

Added:

  • Goliath

Fixed:

  • King Tiger hand crank position
  • Screws when assembling a part now can be correctly screwed in
  • Rendering of icons for Assembly Menu
  • Bugged IS-2 textures on the driver optic
  • Bugged IS-2 textures on the bottom ammo rack

Good luck with your search for Goliath! :)

Thanks and have a good weekend,
DeGenerals


Changed files in this update

Tank Mechanic Simulator Content Depot 407131
  • Loading history…
Tank Mechanic Simulator - DLC #1 (1485420) - magazyn zawartości Depot 1485420
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.