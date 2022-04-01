Update v.1.0.4 EN

Hi everyone,
We have just released version 1.0.4 EN including some critical bug fixes. Please find them below:
Controls
- Disabled all gamepad support except for joystick/cursor interaction, confirm (A), cancel (B), and hint (Y).
- We will be adding full gamepad support in a later patch.
General Gameplay
- Fixed bug causing the player to get stuck outside of Eagle Imports after speaking to Superduck.
- Fixed "Immediate" speed text mode that could cause a couple of transitions during Act Two to fail.
- Fixed bug that was causing the hotspot for the messenger to remain interactable after disappearing.
- Removed items/overworld/cellphone from UI inside ark.
- Replaced "hold and drag" text with icon on the Apocryphon phone app.
- Added ability to exit credit screen with double click.
Thank you so very much for all your feedback and support, please keep them coming our way.
Have a great weekend!
Changed files in this update