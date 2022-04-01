 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

NORCO update for 1 April 2022

Update v.1.0.4 EN

Share · View all patches · Build 8482124 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

We have just released version 1.0.4 EN including some critical bug fixes. Please find them below:

Controls

  • Disabled all gamepad support except for joystick/cursor interaction, confirm (A), cancel (B), and hint (Y).
  • We will be adding full gamepad support in a later patch.

General Gameplay

  • Fixed bug causing the player to get stuck outside of Eagle Imports after speaking to Superduck.
  • Fixed "Immediate" speed text mode that could cause a couple of transitions during Act Two to fail.
  • Fixed bug that was causing the hotspot for the messenger to remain interactable after disappearing.
  • Removed items/overworld/cellphone from UI inside ark.
  • Replaced "hold and drag" text with icon on the Apocryphon phone app.
  • Added ability to exit credit screen with double click.

Thank you so very much for all your feedback and support, please keep them coming our way.
Have a great weekend!

Changed files in this update

Norco: Faraway Lights Content Depot 1221251
  • Loading history…
Norco: Faraway Lights Depot Depot 1221252
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.