Over the Mist and Far Away - Patch 0.96.2.0

Hello Heroes!
This new update will change several things, from new feature to balancing and improvements. Have a good read!
Also, we are working on the roadmap and it will be revealed to you all very soon!
NEW FEATURES
- The "Undo" action can now be used on skills that only move the hero (for example Jump Over, Enter Watchtower, Vanish...). Works also with attacks skills with the skill effect maneuver if no damage was inflicted
- The skill "Jump Over" can now be used on water and crevice tiles
- Improved the display in skill tooltip for self range skills with the addition of a new skill effect "Caster Effect"
- Added a new option "Single-click Caster effect" allowing you to use a skill with "Caster effect" just by pressing the skill button (or using the shortcut) instead of clicking the button and then clicking the hero
- A victorious haven will display a pillar of light in the world map
BUG FIX
- Fix the "Back protection" perk that had some problems with the undos.
- Fix the bonus of the "One by one" perk that was reset by non attacking skills.
- Fix "Glass Canon" and "Organic Armor" perks that were not refreshing wounds.
- Fix the "Septic Shock" perk that was not taking into account enemies' stun resistance.
- Fix the skill "Fatality" that could be used with the shortcut without being displayed.
- Fix a softlock caused by reloading a run with a dead hero with the night owl perk.
- Fix a bug that was causing the Lumberjack to stay in the fog.
- Fix a bug in the character equipment panel that was not showing the right item sometimes.
- Fix visual bugs when having the perk "Contamination" and using some skills (for example "Bee Sting").
- Fix a bug that blocked the unlock of 9 meta upgrades
- Fix winged enemies crossing the mountain in Gildenberg.
PERK BALANCING
BODYBUILDER
- Every 20 current Health after 120: +2% Physical Damage ➝ Every 25 max Health after 115: +2% Physical Damage.
SPIKY SKIN
- Perk and Skill name : Spiky Counter.
- Base damage of the skill: 20% of max Health ➝ 20 + 200% of Block.
VAMPIRE
- Whenever an enemy is killed using Physical Damage: Restore 4 Health ➝ Whenever an enemy is killed using Physical Damage or Execute: Restore 4 Health.
ORGANIC ARMOR
- Conversion rate: 75% ➝ 125%.
BACK PROTECTION
- Tweaked to better suit our design: no more exploit, the perk saves its value throughout the current turn
HEAD-ON
- Physical Damage bonus: +15% ➝ +25%.
BERSERK
- Whenever the Hero is hit: +3% Damage ➝ Whenever the Hero is attacked: +3% Damage.
MANA GROWTH
- Mana bonus: 2*level ➝ *4 + (2Level)**.
MAGIC FUEL
- Damage increase rate : 25% ➝ 30%.
SHEER POWER
- Magic damage now ignores 100% of the target’s resistance ➝ Attacks now ignores 50% of the target’s resistance. This effect can be cumulated with Magic damage’s natural property.
MANA COLLECTOR
- Whenever a Critical Hit is landed: Restore 1 Mana ➝ Whenever a Critical Hit is landed: Restore 2 Mana at the end of the Heroes’ turn, up to 20 per turn.
PERSEVERANCE
- When a unit dodges an attack from the Hero, the next attack gets: +10% Accuracy. Every 3 units dodging an attack from the Hero: Restore 1 Action Point. ➝ Every 2 attacks from the Hero dodged by at least one unit: Restore 1 Action Points. Buff +5% Accuracy (2 Turns).
LONGER WEAPONS
- Reliability malus: -20% ➝ -15%.
SEPTIC SHOCK
- Base stun chance: 35% ➝ 50%.
POISONOUS
- Poison damage: 20 ➝ 30.
- Poison duration: 2 Turns ➝ 3 Turns.
CRITICAL MASTER
- +20% Critical Power. Every 12 units killed: +15% Critical Power. ➝ +20% Critical Power. Every 5 critical hits landed : +10% Critical Power.
NIMBLE
- Perk name: Nimbleness
- Dodge bonus: +10% ➝ +15%.
BLOOD MAGIC
- Health cost: Mana cost x3 ➝ x4.
HARVESTER
- Enemies to kill: 8 -> 3.
- Daily Mana Regen bonus: +2 ➝ +1.
OTHER BALANCING
- Main damage attributes' max value has been increased from 100% to 200%.
Thank you for playing, and see you on the Discord!
