Our Life: Beginnings & Always update for 1 April 2022

Our Life: Version 1.5.3

Share · View all patches · Build 8481968 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've released a new bug patch for Our Life: Beginnings & Always. It removed the issue with the Jeremy sprite staying on screen too long in the Wedding DLC, a couple cases where characters would recall events that didn't happen in your version of the story or did happen but in a different way, as well as fixing various typos. Thank you for the reports!

