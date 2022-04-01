Phantom Breaker: OmniaSpicy Edition Confirmed…to be EXTRA HOT!🔥🌶️

YOU SAID YOU WANTED MORE WORDS! In collaboration with THE ANNOUNCER, Rocket Panda Games is pleased to present the Spicy Edition! This update will come with two scorching new levels of commentary and will be available on all platforms this summer for the listed price of AB-SO-LUTE-LY NOTHING. No, we didn’t forget to cut and paste that info in. It’s so free that THE ANNOUNCER screamed “Medic!!!” just on principle.
-
THE ANNOUNCER
He’s back, and his voice is just as buttery smooth as before.
-
Choose From 2 Levels: Spicy and EXTRA SPICY!
In addition to the original announcer, there are now two special commentary tracks available—original commentary by THE ANNOUNCER and fiery hot commentary by THE ANNOUNCER.
-
Twenty-five Thousand 100% More Spoken Words!
This is a lie, but it sounds great, so we’re leaving it in.
-
It’s Free!
THIS INCREDIBLE UPDATE TO PHANTOM BREAKER: OMNIA WILL BE AVAILABLE ON ALL PLATFORMS AND IS SO FREE THAT WE’RE CAPPING EVERYTHING.
Changed depots in gamesysptr branch