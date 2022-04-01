 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Phantom Breaker: Omnia update for 1 April 2022

Phantom Breaker: OmniaSpicy Edition Confirmed…to be EXTRA HOT!🔥🌶️

Share · View all patches · Build 8481958 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

YOU SAID YOU WANTED MORE WORDS! In collaboration with THE ANNOUNCER, Rocket Panda Games is pleased to present the Spicy Edition! This update will come with two scorching new levels of commentary and will be available on all platforms this summer for the listed price of AB-SO-LUTE-LY NOTHING. No, we didn’t forget to cut and paste that info in. It’s so free that THE ANNOUNCER screamed “Medic!!!” just on principle.

  • THE ANNOUNCER
    He’s back, and his voice is just as buttery smooth as before.

  • Choose From 2 Levels: Spicy and EXTRA SPICY!
    In addition to the original announcer, there are now two special commentary tracks available—original commentary by THE ANNOUNCER and fiery hot commentary by THE ANNOUNCER.

  • Twenty-five Thousand 100% More Spoken Words!
    This is a lie, but it sounds great, so we’re leaving it in.

  • It’s Free!
    THIS INCREDIBLE UPDATE TO PHANTOM BREAKER: OMNIA WILL BE AVAILABLE ON ALL PLATFORMS AND IS SO FREE THAT WE’RE CAPPING EVERYTHING.

Changed depots in gamesysptr branch

View more data in app history for build 8481958
Phantom Breaker OMEGA Content Depot 1184561
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.