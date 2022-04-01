- Fixed save folder error:
Save path reverted back to old folder, no save was deleted.
- Fixed cache errors:
Loading save from in game does not introduce strange behaviours anymore.
- Fixed final boss error:
Entering the final boss room does not generate black screen problems.
- Fixed anti-aliasing option:
Anti-aliasing option now can be changed from init menu too.
- Minor bugfixes
Tormented Souls update for 1 April 2022
Update version v0.88.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update