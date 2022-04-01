 Skip to content

Tormented Souls update for 1 April 2022

Update version v0.88.1

Build 8481953

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed save folder error:
    Save path reverted back to old folder, no save was deleted.
  • Fixed cache errors:
    Loading save from in game does not introduce strange behaviours anymore.
  • Fixed final boss error:
    Entering the final boss room does not generate black screen problems.
  • Fixed anti-aliasing option:
    Anti-aliasing option now can be changed from init menu too.
  • Minor bugfixes

Changed files in this update

Tormented Souls Content Depot 1367591
