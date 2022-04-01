Hello Pyrotechnics! Here's a small patch for Firewerx, focused on quality-of-life features and updated visuals.
Early Access Patch 1.1
- Changed various fonts across UIs.
- Added element labels to Mineral Lockers for ease of access.
- Fixed some missing Firework Cap skins.
- Added a new Firework Shape: Smiley Face.
Along with this, I'd like to recommend joining the Firewerx Official Discord to provide much needed feedback and suggestions for future updates. There will be a short period in the coming weeks where I will not be able to work on the game, so any major issues should be brought to my attention ASAP!
Happy crafting everyone!
