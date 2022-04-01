 Skip to content

Firewerx update for 1 April 2022

Early Access Patch 1.1

Hello Pyrotechnics! Here's a small patch for Firewerx, focused on quality-of-life features and updated visuals.

Early Access Patch 1.1
  • Changed various fonts across UIs.
  • Added element labels to Mineral Lockers for ease of access.
  • Fixed some missing Firework Cap skins.
  • Added a new Firework Shape: Smiley Face.

Along with this, I'd like to recommend joining the Firewerx Official Discord to provide much needed feedback and suggestions for future updates. There will be a short period in the coming weeks where I will not be able to work on the game, so any major issues should be brought to my attention ASAP!

Happy crafting everyone!

