windows7 beta update

This updates the windows7 beta - but anyone can opt in to the beta to try it out. It is NOT specific to windows 7 and will work on Windows 10 as well.
UPDATES
-
Added the new cargo management screen to the "Current Jobs" menu which should make it much easier to see what cargo you are carrying, where it is going and how you are progressing with jobs.
-
Ship MFD is no longer used for loading/unloading cargo - it is still there but please don't use it :) You should still be able to load fuel and ballast.
-
Updated the save game structure to handle the new cargo system
-
Unified the "Quick Job" system so that it works using the same system as normal jobs.
-
Fixed an issue with the world scaler preventing save games from loading
-
Fixed an issue with some of the ports being incorrectly assigned to the wrong islands.
-
Cargo loads and job progress should now be saved correctly
KNOWN ISSUES
-
Previous save games will not be compatible with the new cargo system.
-
The "Refuel" button on the "Current Jobs" menu doesn't work yet.
-
Total weight calculations do not currently work (the bay/compartment weights do work though)
-
There may be other issues that I haven't spotted yet...
Changed depots in windows7 branch