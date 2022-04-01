Patch v1.0.2

Time for a new patch:
- The Tempestra achievement should be working now
- Restart the Core now correctly deactivates when played
- Orbiting Shield Drones was buffed, now gives +4 shield capacity
- When you have a dual card option to choose and you skip your turn, the pop up should go away
- Hardcore level no longer increases when you win a game in regular mode
- Counter Maneuver now works on ships that have the 'ion attack' intent
- Now there is always the option to buy fuel on regular stations
- The Slot Upgrade equipment card should now appear on your Collection after you get it
That is all for now and thank you for the feedback!
Changed files in this update