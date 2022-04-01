 Skip to content

For The Warp update for 1 April 2022

Patch v1.0.2

Patch v1.0.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Time for a new patch:

  • The Tempestra achievement should be working now
  • Restart the Core now correctly deactivates when played
  • Orbiting Shield Drones was buffed, now gives +4 shield capacity
  • When you have a dual card option to choose and you skip your turn, the pop up should go away
  • Hardcore level no longer increases when you win a game in regular mode
  • Counter Maneuver now works on ships that have the 'ion attack' intent
  • Now there is always the option to buy fuel on regular stations
  • The Slot Upgrade equipment card should now appear on your Collection after you get it

That is all for now and thank you for the feedback!

