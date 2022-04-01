Final Release Update v0.11.0

● Fixed operation room at chapter 1
● Fixed other bugs with player controller
● Added chapter 2(still under developing and polishing)
● Fixed some bugs with zombie ai
● Fixed a bug with AI detection on movement
● Improved system overall
● Added backpack at chapter 2 you can get more slots
● Other minor bug fix
Please report any bug so we can fix asap thanks for the support <3
- Please note that we are going to add v0.11.0 to demo too but that at a later date as building two clients takes us effort