DownTheDead update for 1 April 2022

Final Release Update v0.11.0

Final Release Update v0.11.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

● Fixed operation room at chapter 1

● Fixed other bugs with player controller

● Added chapter 2(still under developing and polishing)

● Fixed some bugs with zombie ai

● Fixed a bug with AI detection on movement

● Improved system overall

● Added backpack at chapter 2 you can get more slots

● Other minor bug fix

Please report any bug so we can fix asap thanks for the support <3

  • Please note that we are going to add v0.11.0 to demo too but that at a later date as building two clients takes us effort
