Patch Note1.7

Addition and Optimization
Optimized the loading efficiency of entering and leaving Sarem House and Father's Cellar.
Added a function to change the listing order of the “Guideline”.
( PC: F3 ) ( PlayStation: ロ ) ( XBox: X )
- Sorting Arrange
Added the option to adjust the speed of the teleportation point.
a.Default
b.Fast (Note! It's more likely to teleport by mistake when the speed is set to fast.)
c.Very Fast (Note! It's more likely to teleport by mistake when the speed is set to fast.)
Greatly reduced the price of all throwing bottles, so that Shama can use throwing bottles more often.
Puppet Wanin and puppet Mormolia feel pretty lonely from time to time, so we made the path of finding them much easier in Chapters 10 Mentrol Fortress and Chapter 19 Etamu Tomb.
Optimized the contraption in Chapter 19 Etamu Tomb II.
Added more respawn points after Chapter 17 thus reducing the walk time after respawning.
Added [campfire objects] in Chapter 18 Sacrifice Bridge II, so Shama can start a fire on the spot, making the rescue action more immediate.
Increase the skill damage for Mormolia.
Increase the damage for the Engravings.
(Gammon Engraving/ AHDURIO/ WUPHAKA/ KORRUD)
Bugs fixed
- Fixed the issue where the protagonist would slide after the dialogue with the NPC ended.
- Fixed a situation where the Buff Icon may remain at the bottom of the screen.
- Fixed a few cases where the dialogue in the lower-left corner would not be displayed in Japanese, English, Simplified Chinese mode.
- Fixed some system UI control, so the Joystick and keyboard settings will be restored to default
- Fixed the problem about cooking Heart-Warming Soup in front of Njucha's House in CH14 by
campfire.
Game Tips
- Make good use of Soul Freezer
• Without Soul Freezer, the attack damage on spirits is reduced by 80%.
• Be sure to use [Soul Freezer] to deal damage effectively to spirits.
A. Set up [Soul Freezer] as one of the hotkeys by holding the Use button.
B. After applying, the effect will last for 60 seconds. [Soul Freezer] increases all attacks toward spirits.
• [Soul Freezer] first to effectively deal with ghost enemies
- How to set up [Throw bottle]
• Set up [Throw bottle]: Hold Sub Attack key
• Use: Press Sub Attack Key
- How to set up [Shama Bomb V2]
• Set up [Shama Bomb V2]: Hold Sub Attack key
• Use: Press Sub Attack Key
- When faced with a group of enemies, please make good use of [Inferno Engraving].
- In cold areas, please prepare the dish [Land Sea Orchestra], which can resist the threat of freezing.
- Level difference mechanism:
• When your level is lower than the enemy's, the player's attack damage receives a reduction of as much as 99%. (Each level reduce 5%)
