- Fixed broken reference images in plain palettes (ColorGraph palettes were unaffacted)
- Fixed "Import Colors" freezing the program in some cases
- Reference images now properly save the position and size of their window as was intended
ColorTool update for 1 April 2022
Build 06 Patch 1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
