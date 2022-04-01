 Skip to content

ColorTool update for 1 April 2022

Build 06 Patch 1

Build 8481539

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed broken reference images in plain palettes (ColorGraph palettes were unaffacted)
  • Fixed "Import Colors" freezing the program in some cases
  • Reference images now properly save the position and size of their window as was intended

Changed files in this update

