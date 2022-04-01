 Skip to content

Teamkill update for 1 April 2022

Teamkill 0.1.5.5 - Hotfix

Build 8481366

Hello again!

Just a quick update to fix a few issues mostly introduced by the last update... whoops.

  • You should now be able to apply the Teampill mutator from the lobby as well as the main menu
  • Fixed issue where modes other than Teamkill wouldn't load properly, sorry about that!
  • I've tried extending the spawn protection timer from 1.5 seconds to 2.5 seconds, hopefully this will help a little in the case of weird spawn points.
  • Falling to your "death" on Skylines in Team-Teamkill shouldn't try to punish you by putting you on your current team anymore

Changed files in this update

