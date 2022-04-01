Teamkill 0.1.5.5 - Hotfix

Hello again!
Just a quick update to fix a few issues mostly introduced by the last update... whoops.
- You should now be able to apply the Teampill mutator from the lobby as well as the main menu
- Fixed issue where modes other than Teamkill wouldn't load properly, sorry about that!
- I've tried extending the spawn protection timer from 1.5 seconds to 2.5 seconds, hopefully this will help a little in the case of weird spawn points.
- Falling to your "death" on Skylines in Team-Teamkill shouldn't try to punish you by putting you on your current team anymore
Changed files in this update