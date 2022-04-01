 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Jurisdiction update for 1 April 2022

1.1.11 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8481322 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This small update allows the user to disable Crime Waves.

Players who want a more peaceful experience can set Crime Waves to "None" from the main menu while setting up a new game.

Changed files in this update

Jurisdiction Content Depot 1413001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.