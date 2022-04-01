Blacklist Brigade - Version 0.8.2 - Patch Notes!

Hey, this update contains some pretty big changes to the gameplay. The biggest one is that you cannot see enemies through walls anymore if no one on your team has a line of sight. The game can be a bit more challenging now but the difference should not be too huge. This can potentially have some bugs, so please let me know if you find some weird stuff bothering your gameplay experience. I have also been working for a new mission, so the next update is planned to be that one.
0.8.2 Patch Notes
New features:
- Enemies (and civilians) are now visible only when the player character or an another team member has a line of sight to them. They are dissolved back to invisible if no one has los within 3 seconds. Added an appear/dissolve effect to make enemies turning to visible a bit easier to spot.
- Enemies and Teammates are now MUCH better using covers. Staying crouched when taking too much damage or being clearly outnumbered etc. Enemies can also go to a cover pre-emptive when hearing weapon noises. 50% of enemies are randomized to be able to use covers.
- Elite enemies with body armors (regenerating armor bars), better quality level weapons, and suppressors sometimes. ~20% (affected by difficulty level) portion of regular enemies are randomly promoted to elites, so they are not always at exactly same locations. Regular enemies who doesn't have the armor bar cannot drop armor pickups anymore.
New weapons and adjustments:
- Added two new weapons, RPK light machine gun, and AKSU-74 assault rifle.
- Heavy weapons are now divided into Heavy I and Heavy II categories. Heavy I gives half less mobility penalties than Heavy II. AA-12 and RPK are Heavy I, other Heavy weapons are Heavy II.
- Sniper rifles deal +50% damage to enemies with body armors.
Fixes and improvements:
- Improvements to Ai Teammates logic how they select the best target to shoot -> a little boost to Teammates performance.
- Fixed a bug that caused camera movement being inverted in some cases while climbing ladders.
- Fixed a bug that caused a civilian hostage following the player, potentially get stuck and stop following after exiting a ladder.
- Enemies not visible to camera but in the line of sight to the player character are now rendered in red (parts that are hidden to the player) instead of red outlines. Also made this effect to be triggered more often.
- Fixed a bug causing incorrect bullet spread sometimes while auto firing and simultaneously switching Aim Down Sights on/off.
- Teammates should now stay closer to the location where individually commanded to move.
- Teammates aggressive range to chase enemies is reduced also while the player is behind a cover.
- Teammates following the player prefers now locations near to cover objects.
- Armor drops are now less RNG (it was possible to get no drops for entire mission if really unlucky, especially on harder difficulties).
- Enemies are given +10% to attack range in some situations, like when shooting back to the player who dealt damage to them.
- Suppressors are now visible on weapon pickups.
- Weapon pickups with upgraded weapon quality levels are now color coded while holding down ALT to see items on ground.
- Swap an equipped weapon to a weapon on ground -widget shows now weapon images, quality levels etc. instead of plain text.
- Prison Break: Added a couple computers to help to locate the prisoners.
- Fixed a bug that caused enemies sometimes keep shooting the player even the player is downed.
- Auto turrets have now reduced attack range while attacking the player from screen bottom direction.
- Dexter's Explosives Awareness gives now also 33% reduction to flashbang duration.
- Fixed a bug that caused a throwing knife not be retrievable when thrown to a sleeping enemy equipped with a melee weapon.
- Teammates are no longer spawned into Lobby Map if a client player leaves a multiplayer game.
- Some additional minor or cosmetic "issues".
